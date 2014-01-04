Many states hit by snow, bitter cold; more ahead

A winter storm dumped snow from the Midwest to New
England and brought along teeth-chattering temperatures was blamed for
at least 16 deaths. Freezing temperatures with below-zero wind chills in
some places complicated life for residents from Minnesota to Maine and
more cold blasts were in the forecast for the weekend and Monday.
CONNECTICUT
A 22-year-old man was fatally injured in one of
more than 200 weather-related accidents reported in the state. Much of
the state received 4 to 8 inches of snow.
DELAWARE
Transportation officials asked people to stay home Friday as total snowfall reached 7 inches in some areas.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Offices of the federal government and the District
of Columbia were open Friday, but workers were given the option to take
leave or work from home after more than 2 inches of snow fell.
ILLINOIS
Nearly 17 inches of snow fell Thursday in some of
Chicago's northern suburbs, and more than 12 inches of snow was recorded
at Midway International Airport. The weather was blamed for two deaths,
including a man who died in southern Illinois after having a heart
attack while clearing snow. The National Weather Service said
Chicago-area wind chills Monday and Tuesday could sink to 45 below zero.
INDIANA
Two deaths were blamed on the weather.
Indianapolis' mayor urged residents to stock up on supplies in advance
of more heavy snows and sub-zero readings. Fort Wayne set a record low
Friday morning at minus-10 degrees.
KENTUCKY
Slicks roads caused dozens of wrecks, and weather-related accidents were blamed for two deaths.
MAINE
Maine was spared the brunt of the snow, but
residents suffered from sub-zero temperatures with wind chills making it
feel like 35 degrees below zero in some places. Temperatures will
gradually warm up into the 20s by Saturday afternoon.
MARYLAND
Up to 7 inches of snow fell north of Baltimore on
Friday. State officials restricted traffic on several bridges, including
the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, after reports of sustained winds exceeding
50 mph Friday morning.
MASSACHUSETTS
Snow totals of nearly 2 feet of snow in some areas
and wind chills well below zero were reported Friday. The National
Weather Service said the temperature in Boston was 2 degrees Friday
morning but felt like 20-below. Boston had more than 13 inches of snow,
with higher amounts north of the city, including 23.8 inches in Boxford.
Coastal flooding damaged homes in Scituate.
MICHIGAN
Three days of snow and bitter cold left the Detroit
area under almost a foot of snow. More snow is expected late Saturday
and Sunday. And colder weather is forecast for Monday. Officials blamed
one death on the weather.
MINNESOTA
Minnesota's governor called off all public school
classes Monday because of another cold blast in the forecast. Police
said the cold contributed to the death of a 79-year-old man who fell
outside his home in New Ulm, where temperatures dropped down to minus-18
degrees.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
A deep freeze stayed in place with temperatures in
the single digits to below zero and wind chill readings ranging from
minus-15 to minus-35. Snow accumulations ranged from about 7 through 11
inches and numerous schools remained closed for a second straight day.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey schools, government offices and
businesses closed Friday after more than 10 inches of snow accumulated
in some places. A New Jersey Transit bus slid backward down an icy hill
in Paterson and crashed into a carpet store. The driver, the only person
on the bus, had minor injuries. More than one-fourth of Friday's
outgoing flights at Newark Liberty Airport were canceled.
NEW YORK
New York City, where 6 to 11 inches of snow was
recorded, urged the homeless to find shelter as single-digit
temperatures followed the storm. Flights out of John F. Kennedy Airport
were suspended for a time Friday because of winds and visibility. A
woman with Alzheimer's disease froze to death after wandering away from
her rural western New York home and two other deaths were also blamed on
the weather.
NORTH CAROLINA
Three Appalachian Trail hikers were hospitalized
Friday after being stranded overnight in the snow without shelter. Wind
chills were near 20 degrees below zero and snow drifts were up to 2 feet
high.
OHIO
Some of the coldest temperatures in the state in
years were recorded Friday, but it's expected to be even colder in the
next few days. Authorities say at least two people were killed in
weather-related crashes in northeast Ohio on Thursday as the storm
dumped up to 10 inches of snow around Cleveland and Toledo.
PENNSYLVANIA
Pittsburgh's mayor-elect moved his Monday
inauguration ceremony indoors because of temperatures forecast between
the teens and minus-10. Authorities said a worker at a suburban
Philadelphia road salt storage facility died Thursday when a
100-foot-tall pile of salt fell and crushed him on a backhoe.
RHODE ISLAND
Most schools were closed due to snow and
single-digit temperatures and winds that made it feel like minus-20
overnight in Warwick. Communities across the state opened warming
centers at libraries, senior centers and other buildings.
VERMONT
Low temperatures - minus-8 in Burlington - and a
foot or more of snow made for ideal ski and snowmobile conditions. A
wind chill of 29 below was recording in Burlington.
WEST VIRGINIA
Highs only in the teens prompted many schools to
close or open late as some areas in the eastern part of the state
received up to 6 inches of snow.
WISCONSIN
A man found on a sidewalk outside his Milwaukee
home Friday died of hypothermia resulting from bitterly cold
temperatures. The man's core body temperature was 45 degrees, according
to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Milwaukee officials
planned to close non-essential services Monday because of expected
dangerously cold temperatures.
