JetBlue suspends operations at NY, Boston airports

JetBlue is scaling back operations at three New York-area airports and at Boston's Logan International Airport in an effort to catch up with dozens of weather-related delays and cancellations.

The airline announced Monday that operations will be reduced at Boston, Newark, JFK and LaGuardia starting at 1 p.m. and stopped entirely at 5 p.m.

It will allow the company to rest crew and give it time to service aircraft.

Operations will begin to ramp up again at 10 a.m. Tuesday and the airline expects to be fully operational by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The decision was made in light of weather forecasts that call for temperatures around zero and possible flash freezing.

Some passengers have been stuck at Logan for two days, sleeping on cots and in concourse chairs.

