Med examiner: Yale professor died of drug overdose

A Connecticut medical examiner's office says a Yale University professor who died in police detention had overdosed on drugs.

The office said Monday that Samuel See died in November of acute methamphetamine and amphetamine intoxication with a recent heart attack. See's death has been ruled an accident.

See was an assistant professor of English and American studies at the Ivy League university in New Haven. He was detained by police responding to a report of domestic dispute. He was charged with violating a protective order, threatening and interfering with police.

Police say during his arrest he and officers fell and he was cut above his left eye.

Police Chief Dean Esserman has apologized for a three-day delay in releasing information about See's death.

