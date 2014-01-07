Water main break reported in West Hartford

A water main break was reported in West Hartford early Tuesday morning.

According to officials from the Metropolitan District Commission, the break was reported along Trout Brook Drive before 4 a.m.

MDC officials said Trout Brook Drive was closed between Park Road and Boulevard, and at least 12 homes are without water in that area because of the break.

The 12-inch main was installed in 1925 and needed to be shut down at 4:15 a.m.

Repairs are expected to take at least four hours, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.



