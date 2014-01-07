South Windsor police respond to reported water main break

A water main break was reported in South Windsor on Tuesday morning.

According to South Windsor police, the break was reported along Beelzebub Road near Norton Lane before 6:30 a.m.

The road has been closed as a result.



It's unknown how large the break is or how long repairs would take.

No other information was released.

