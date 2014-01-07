Protecting Your Device with Cellular Chloe

How to Protect Your Holiday Tech Gifts:



1. Get a protective case

2. Get a screen protector (keeps from getting scratched and can prevent breakage if dropped

3. Install a device locator in case it gets misplaced or stolen

4. Insurance If it doesn't have it, get at least basic protection that will replace device if you drop it or it gets wet.

5. Extended warranty (i.e. Applecare)

6. Learn how to connect to Wi-Fi to save your data

7. Trade in your old devices using Gazelle or Nextworth

