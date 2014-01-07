Visit Prudence Sloane's website for more information by clicking here.



Rustic Braised Chicken Thighs with Cabbage & Sauerkraut

The is the sort of dish that doesn't need a recipe - it's simple, economical, quick, low in calories and is sure to warm you up on a cold winters day. Groceries courtesy of Shoprite in Canton and West Hartford.

Ingredients:

4 skinless chicken thighs

1 cup drained sauerkraut

1 large garlic clove, smashed

2-3 cups chicken stock

1/4 cup white wine

6 sprigs fresh thyme

plenty of freshly ground black pepper

1 cup 1" sliced carrots

½ head of cabbage, cut into 2"x2" pieces

season generously with coarse salt to taste

Dijon mustard

Directions:

Add the chicken, sauerkraut, garlic, stock, wine, thyme and black pepper to a large sauté pan with cover. Cover and let simmer for 20 minutes. Add the carrots and cabbage. Cover and continue cooking for an additional 20 minute or until the vegetables are cooked through. Add additional water if necessary. Serve in a large individual soup bowls. It should be somewhat brothy. Serve with mustard on the side.