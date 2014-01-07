KY Escapee Turns Self In Due to Cold

A man who escaped from a prison in Lexington is back in custody and apparently the cold weather was a factor.

Police report that the sub-freezing temperatures were incentive enough for an escaped prisoner to decide to turn himself in.

42-year-old Robert Vick escaped from a minimum security facility in Lexington on Sunday.

As temperatures dropped into the low single digits Monday, officials say the man walked into a motel and asked the clerk to call police. Vick reportedly said he was trying to escape the frigid weather.

Vick was serving a six year sentence for Burglary and a five year sentence for criminal possession of a forged instrument.

He is expected to face additional charges of escape.