2 hunters including one from Connecticut die after boat capsizes off Westport

Authorities have identified two duck hunters who died and a third who was hospitalized after they fell into the frigid waters of the Westport River when their boat capsized.

The office of Bristol District Attorney Sam Sutter said 53-year-old Steven James of Marshfield and 55-year-old Robert Becher of Cromwell, Conn., died Tuesday.

The surviving hunter was identified as 51-year-old Gregg Angell of Westport. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I., and is expected to survive.

Westport Harbormaster Richard Earle said the hunters' skiff was found overturned at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Robert Simpson said the water temperature was about 35 degrees and the air temperature was about 8 degrees at the time.

The district attorney's spokesman said the deaths are not considered suspicious.

The deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.