Teen charged with robbing youth who answered ad

A 17-year-old teenager from Bridgeport is accused of robbing another teen who answered an advertisement on Facebook for sneakers.

Police say a teenager from West Hartford and his father traveled to Bridgeport on Sunday after arranging to buy the sneakers.

After they arrived police say two suspects pulled out guns, ordered the teen and his father to the ground and took their money.

Police said Tuesday the teenage victim identified a suspect from his Facebook profile and authorities arrested the teen at a house where they also recovered a BB gun.

Bridgeport police did not release the teen's name because of the suspect's age. The teen faces charges including first-degree robbery and brandishing a facsimile of a firearm.

