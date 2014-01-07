South Windsor man gets probation in gun shop theft

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing a gun from a shop that legally sold a rifle used in the Newtown school shooting.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 27-year-old Jordan Marsh of South Windsor was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford for stealing a 5.56 mm Windham Weaponry semi-automatic rifle from Riverview Gun Sales in East Windsor on Dec. 11, days before the shooting.

Marsh is already serving an eight-year prison sentence on a state court conviction for trying to steal a .50-caliber Bushmaster rifle from Riverview four days after he swiped the other rifle.

His attorney called the sentence fair.

Riverview legally sold a Bushmaster rifle to Nancy Lanza, whose son, Adam, used it to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.

