Shower being installed at New Britain overflow homeless shelter

Some generous owners of a New Britain building along with city leaders were taking a proactive approach to help those who don't have a roof over their heads.

They've opened a homeless shelter with some added benefits for people staying there.

Volunteer contractors were putting in showers at the overflow homeless shelter in New Britain.

"It's a good feeling to know that I'm helping someone that does need it," said one volunteer.

The building on Whiting Street was once home to a counseling center, then it became recently vacant.

The two owners made it into a homeless shelter. They opened it last month. It can take up to 40 people and gives them a warm place to lay their heads at night.

The owners also added a laundry room this weekend, which makes it convenient for people to wash and dry their clothes.

The city of New Britain is 10 percent behind the effort. City officials have been trying to end homelessness for the past six years and they have a 10-year plan in place.

"Our overflow shelter addresses an unfortunate reality that many cities in the state of Connecticut face each day. We cannot let these people remain out in the cold. No one should freeze to death because they have nowhere to sleep," said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

The owners told Eyewitness news they want to give back in the community they grew up in and help those who need it.

With sub-temperatures, the shelter opened three hours earlier on Tuesday. It is expected to be at capacity.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.