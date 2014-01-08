Recipe of the Week: Cookies & Cream Fudge

Cookies & Cream Fudge

Ingredients:

12 oreos, crushed into smaller pieces

3 cups white chocolate, chopped (or white chocolate chips)

1 can condensed milk

Directions:

Line an 8 x 8 baking pan with parchment paper. In microwave safe bowl, combine chocolate and condensed milk. Microwave for about 30 seconds and remove and stir until chocolate is mostly melted. Microwave again for another 30 seconds and stir again. Chocolate should be completely melted and smooth. If not, microwave slightly longer. Careful not to overheat in microwave.

Spread half of the crushed oreos across bottom of pan. Pour chocolate on top. Sprinkle remaining Oreos across surface, spreading evenly. Press down on Oreo pieces on top so that they go into the fudge and attempt to smoothe out top. Place in fridge several hours to set. Cut with sharp knife into bite-sized squares.

