Tobacco shop owner draws 6 months in Donovan case

A Middlebury man who owned two roll-your-own tobacco shops in Waterbury has been sentenced to six months in prison for his role in a campaign financing scheme involving former state House Speaker Chris Donovan's failed 2012 congressional campaign.

Paul Rogers was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in New Haven. His prison time will be followed by two years of supervised release.

The 41-year-old Rogers pleaded guilty to devising a scheme to bribe a public official and conspiring to make false statements to the Federal Election Commission and impede its enforcement of federal campaign finance laws.

Prosecutors say Rogers and others tried to hide the source of $27,500 in contributions to Donovan's campaign, hoping to block state legislation that would harm the roll-your-own tobacco industry.

Donovan was not charged and denied wrongdoing.

