Man sentenced for shooting outside Hartford club

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for a 2010 shooting outside a Hartford club that killed a woman and injured two men.

Luis Sanchez of Hartford was sentenced on Wednesday by a judge in Hartford Superior Court.

Sanchez was arrested in February 2012, more than a year after he opened fire outside the club.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jeanna Flores died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Sanchez was sentenced to 55 years in prison on a murder charge for her slaying and five years each for assault convictions in the shooting of the two other men.

Two others were convicted of hindering prosecution in connection with the case.

