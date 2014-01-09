Flu now widespread in CT; 2 deaths reported

Connecticut health officials say the flu is now widespread across the state with more than 680 confirmed cases and two deaths this season.

Officials say Fairfield County has the most confirmed cases with 239. New Haven is second with 163, while Litchfield has the fewest cases with 16. More than 140 people have been hospitalized.

The Department of Public Health reports that two people over 45 years old have died from the flu this season. No other information on the deaths was released.

Health officials say last year's flu season was one of the most severe ever recorded with 57 deaths, more than 2,200 hospitalizations and 11,500 confirmed cases.

The latest report by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu is now widespread in 25 states.

