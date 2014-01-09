Easy Reuben Spread with Christine Ieronimo



Ingredients:

2 pkg. (8oz pkg) softened cream cheese. Use 1 1/2 pkg. for less creamy version

3 3/4 cups shredded Swiss cheese

1 (14 oz) can of sauerkraut, drained

3/4 of deli corned beef or pastrami sliced thin and chopped

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing

Snack rye bread

Directions:

In a baking dish, combine first five ingredients. Cover and bake at 350* for 20-25 minutes. May need to be mixed after about 10 minutes.

Serve warm with snack rye or pumpernickel bread