Easy Reuben Spread with Christine Ieronimo
Ingredients:
2 pkg. (8oz pkg) softened cream cheese. Use 1 1/2 pkg. for less creamy version
3 3/4 cups shredded Swiss cheese
1 (14 oz) can of sauerkraut, drained
3/4 of deli corned beef or pastrami sliced thin and chopped
1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing
Snack rye bread
Directions:
In a baking dish, combine first five ingredients. Cover and bake at 350* for 20-25 minutes. May need to be mixed after about 10 minutes.
Serve warm with snack rye or pumpernickel bread