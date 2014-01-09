Malloy says crime occurred in NJ traffic scandal

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a former prosecutor, says there is "no doubt" a crime was committed when traffic jams were engineered in New Jersey as part of a political vendetta against a Democratic mayor.

Malloy, a Democrat and a former mayor, said Thursday he believes the actions by at least one member of Republican Gov. Chris Christie's staff show there was an illegal abuse of power.

Malloy and Christie have been at political odds over the years, sparring long-distance over taxes and other issues.

When asked by reporters about the New Jersey scandal, Malloy made it clear he was not saying Christie committed a crime.

Malloy said he's "more than happy to take the governor at his word, but obviously this has a long way to go."

