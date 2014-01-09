I-84 reopened after truck carrying beer rolls over

A stretch of Interstate 84 east in Plainville has reopened after being closed for more than eight hours following an overnight crash.

State Police said a tractor trailer lost control and rolled over between exits 34 and 35 shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, forcing them to close all lanes of the highway.

According to State Police, the truck was carrying Budweiser beer products.

The road remained closed while crews work to upright the truck and clear the highway of the beer and other debris.

There is no word on if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

