Newtown commission to discuss school safety

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's commission reviewing the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown is meeting to discuss possible school safety recommendations.

The panel is scheduled to convene on Friday.

It marks the first time the group has met since the state police released about 7,000 pages of documents stemming from the investigation into the Dec. 14, 2102 shooting. Some members have said they still hope to obtain more documents concerning the mental health of the shooter, 20-year-old Adam Lanza.

Hamden Mayor Scott Jackson, chairman of the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission, said last week he believes the group has compiled enough information to begin putting together recommendations for school safety changes. He said he hopes to have a final report by late March, but acknowledged that's an ambitious deadline.

