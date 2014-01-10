Construction expected to cause delays in Windsor

Windsor Police issued a traffic alert Friday for commuters who use a stretch of Bloomfield Avenue.

Police said Metropolitan District crews will be working along the roadway between Addison Road and Marshall Phelps.

The road will be open during the construction, police said, but heady delays in the area should be anticipated impacting both the morning and evening commute.

If possible, motorist should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

