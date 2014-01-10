Detox Your Kitchen with Ana Zeller

Better Health for 2014: Detox Your Kitchen Recipes

Whisk the ingredients in each of these recipes together for a healthful dressing for salads or as a marinade for protein (fish, chicken, turkey, etc). Store in a glass container in the fridge or up to 3 weeks.

Practical nutrition approved "do it yourself" salad dressings

"Cleansing" lemon parsley vinaigrette

2 tbls chopped fresh parsley

1 tbls chopped fresh garlic

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¾ cup organic apple cider vinegar

2 tbls fresh lemon juice

Pinch of seal salt (optional)

Rosemary garlic vinaigrette

2 tbls chopped fresh rosemary

1 tbls chopped fresh garlic

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¾ cup organic apple cider vinegar

Pinch of seal salt (optional)

Honey mustard vinaigrette

2 tbls organic Dijon mustard

2 tsp pure honey (organic and raw if possible)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¾ cup organic apple cider vinegar

Pinch of seal salt (optional)

Practical nutrition approved sweet treats

Purchase a container of whole pitted dates. Dip them into a small amount of real maple syrup and roll them into various combinations of the following nutritious and naturally sweet dips:

· Unsweetened, organic coconut flakes

· Almond butter

· Organic peanut butter/"pb2 powder"

· Unsweetened cocoa powder mixed with a pinch of stevia

· Chopped pecans or walnuts

For questions or to schedule an appointment please email registered dietitian Ana Zeller at practicalnutritionct@gmail.com or click here to visit her website!

