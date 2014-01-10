Detox Your Kitchen with Ana Zeller

Better Health for 2014: Detox Your Kitchen Recipes
Whisk the ingredients in each of these recipes together for a healthful dressing for salads or as a marinade for protein (fish, chicken, turkey, etc). Store in a glass container in the fridge or up to 3 weeks.
Practical nutrition approved "do it yourself" salad dressings
"Cleansing" lemon parsley vinaigrette
2 tbls chopped fresh parsley
1 tbls chopped fresh garlic
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
¾ cup organic apple cider vinegar
2 tbls fresh lemon juice
Pinch of seal salt (optional)
Rosemary garlic vinaigrette
2 tbls chopped fresh rosemary
1 tbls chopped fresh garlic
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
¾ cup organic apple cider vinegar
Pinch of seal salt (optional)
Honey mustard vinaigrette
2 tbls organic Dijon mustard
2 tsp pure honey (organic and raw if possible)
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
¾ cup organic apple cider vinegar
Pinch of seal salt (optional)
Practical nutrition approved sweet treats
Purchase a container of whole pitted dates. Dip them into a small amount of real maple syrup and roll them into various combinations of the following nutritious and naturally sweet dips:
· Unsweetened, organic coconut flakes
· Almond butter
· Organic peanut butter/"pb2 powder"
· Unsweetened cocoa powder mixed with a pinch of stevia
· Chopped pecans or walnuts
For questions or to schedule an appointment please email registered dietitian Ana Zeller at practicalnutritionct@gmail.com