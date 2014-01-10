Great Deals with The Crazy Coupon Chick

**Coupon inserts- 2 inserts- 1 SmartSource and 1 Redplum

Retail-

There are tons of clearance deals going around. Most drug stores have their Christmas clearance up to 90% off.

-Bath and Body Works is running their semi annual sale where most signature items are up to 70% off!

-Kohls is offering their YesPass which will get you an additional 15% off your entire purchase including sale and clearance items now through Sunday January 12th.

Express is offering an additional 40% their clearance items!

Drug Stores:

CVS- FREE Nestle singles- On sale for .79¢ and get back .79¢ ExtraCare Buck!

There is a TON of great deals coming up at CVS and it is a great week to start shopping. There are so many deals giving back ExtraCare Bucks including paper towels, cleaning products, shaving items, lotions, make up, Valentines items and food!

Walgreens- There is a few items free after rewards at Walgreens this upcoming sales week including

Energy Excentric which is On sale for $8 and get back an $8 Register Reward.

Estroven Mood and Memory is $10 and get back a $10 Register Reward

Fitsmart Simply Slim Supplement is $10 and get back a $10 Register Reward

Rescue Natural Stress Relief gum is $4.99 and get back $4.99 Register Reward

Grocery Stores:

Price Chopper- Starting Sunday, they are having their Mega Meat Sale and also check your flyers for Dollar Doublers!!

Shoprite will be running their 3rd week of the Can Can sale with some really amazing prices!

Make sure to check out YesWeCoupon.com or The Crazy Coupon Chick website for all of this week's best deals!