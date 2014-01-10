Newtown gunman's father willing to help commission

The father of the 20-year-old gunman who committed the Newtown school shooting says he's willing to help provide his late son's medical records to the state commission reviewing the massacre.

In a statement released Friday, a spokesman says Peter Lanza already had informed law enforcement that he would "approve the release of any medical records he has the authority to release" and that he told the chairman of the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission that "he is willing to meet with him towards reaching that goal."

Some mental health experts who sit on the commission have said they want to see Adam Lanza's records to determine if there were any gaps in treatment and to gain insight into the shooter and the state of his mental health.

