Meriden firefighters put out Cook Street blaze

Firefighters in Meriden were able to extinguish a fire at a vacant house on Cook Street in Meriden on Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after firefighters received a call from a passerby reporting the blaze.

When crews arrived, the entire roof of the home was engulfed in flames and firefighters used an exterior attack to battle the flames. Unsure if the residents of the home were still inside, firefighters searched the basement and first floor of the home. No one was found to be inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and firefighters expect to have Cook Street closed for through mid morning. A fire marshal is also on scene.

