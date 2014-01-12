Polls: Rail safety agency to rule on train cams

Two U.S. senators say a federal rail safety agency plans to propose a rule regarding the installation of video cameras aboard trains to monitor drivers and record accidents.

Sen. Charles Schumer, of New York, and Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut, said Sunday that they had been informed by the Federal Railroad Administration that it would begin the process of establishing the rule sometime this year.

It would cover cameras installed in train cabs to record unsafe behavior by drivers and outward-facing cameras that scan the tracks.

The National Transportation Safety Board has urged the Railroad Administration for several years to boost the use of safety cameras.

Schumer and Blumenthal publicly urged the FRA to act last month, following a deadly commuter train derailment in New York City.

