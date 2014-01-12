Police investigate trooper-involved shooting

State police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting which occurred late Saturday night.

According to police, a trooper on patrol observed a violation and erratic operation on RT 12 in Plainfield. The trooper attempted to stop the violator, later identified as 44-year-old Keith Corey, in the motor vehicle.

Corey refused to stop and fled from the trooper engaging him in pursuit. The pursuit entered I-395 south near exit 83 where additional troopers attempted to assist in the stop. Police said Corey was finally stopped on I-395 and then began to ram state police cruisers with his vehicle.

According to state police, the troopers surrounding Corey exited their patrol cars in an attempt to communicate with Corey, and get to him to exit the car. Corey did not comply and began to ram the police vehicles again. Police said, Corey then began to drive in an attempt to run down a trooper on foot. Troopers continued to command the operator to stop.

As Corey continued, one trooper on foot was forced to draw his service weapon and fire at the advancing vehicle. Corey was struck by the round and received a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said Corey was taken into custody and troopers provided emergency care until MES personnel arrived. He was transported by ambulance to Backus Hospital where he was treated and released to State Police custody.

A passenger in Corey's car was not injured and has not been charged. The trooper was taken to L & M Hospital where he was treated for minor injury and released.

The State Police Central District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene to conduct the investigation into this use of force.



Preliminary State Police investigation determined Corey was on parole and was wearing an ankle bracelet.

