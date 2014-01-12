Life Star requested to crash in Barkhamsted - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Life Star requested to crash in Barkhamsted

BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) -

A Life Star medical helicopter has been dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Barkhamsted on Route 44.

There are few details released about the accident at this point.

Refresh this page or check back for updates on the accident.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 