Crews respond to early morning fire in East Hartford

East Hartford firefighters remain on scene several hours after they were called to a building on Spencer Court.

Crews were called out to 9 Spencer Court around 1:15 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of an explosion and possibly people being injured.

Fire officials said when they arrived they discovered two vehicles inside an auto shop garage on fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby buildings.

The fire marshal is no working to determine a cause for the fire. No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

