Police shoot dog after attack on woman inside Mystic hotel

Stonington police say an officer was forced to shoot a pit bull when it attacked him after biting a woman inside a hotel in Mystic.

Authorities say the dog seriously injured the woman Sunday afternoon in a second-floor hallway at the Marriott Residence Inn. When the officer arrived to help, the pit bull bit him in the hand and arm and he shot the animal.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition hasn't been released. The officer received medical attention for minor injuries. Their names weren't released.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Another woman at the hotel was the dog's caretaker. Police say it's not clear if the two women knew each other.

