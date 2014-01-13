Some lawmakers favor video gambling expansion

Members of a Connecticut legislative task force say they're likely to recommend that the state allow slot machines and video gambling at the three off-track betting centers in the state.

Bridgeport Sen. Andres Ayala told the Hearst Connecticut Media Group the state needs new revenue to make up for a drop in slot machine revenue at the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos. The state gets 25 percent of the two casinos' slot revenue.

Ayala, co-chairman of the task force, says the panel likely will urge the General Assembly to authorize slots and video gambling at the off-track betting centers in Bridgeport, New Haven and Windsor Locks.

The state's cut of the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun slot revenue dropped from $430 million in 2007 to $296 million last year.

