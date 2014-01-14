Police searching for burglary suspect in Southington

Southington police officers are searching a residential neighborhood for a possible burglary suspect.

Police confirm they are searching the Curtiss Street neighborhood, near Interstate 84, after the getting reports of possible burglary.

Police have not given out a description of the suspect or said if the person made entry into any homes or businesses.

Officers from both Southington and Meriden were seen canvassing the neighborhood along Curtiss Street, the nearby Quinnipiac River and the Farmington Canal Trail. A number of cruisers were also spotted at the nearby Stop & Shop on Route 10.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

