Police searching for credit card theft suspects

Police searching for credit card theft suspects

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Waterford police are asking for the public's help in identifying to suspects accused of using stolen credit cards at a local business.

Police said the pair, a man and woman, used the cards which were stolen from a gym bag at the Waterford Planet Fitness.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Waterford Police Department.

