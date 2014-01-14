Sweet Maria’s Makes Apricot Cranberry Granola

Apricot Cranberry Granola with Sweet Maria's



This granola is a great way to use up extra nuts and fruit from the holiday baking season.

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats

1 1/2 cups unsweetened coconut

1 cup sliced almonds

3/4 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped

3/4 cup dried cranberries

2 teaspoons cinnamon

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1 cup honey

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. In the bowl of a standing mixer, combine oats, coconut, almonds, apricots, cranberries and cinnamon. Mix on low speed until mixed well.

3. Add oil and honey. Mix on low, just until mixture is moistened.

4. Spread mixture onto a parchment lined cookie sheet.

5. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes until golden brown.

6. Remove pan from the oven.

7. Let granola cool on cookie sheet.

8. When cool, break into pieces. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Makes about 3 cups.



