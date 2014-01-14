No conclusions yet in NTSB report on NY derailment

Aerial view of accident scene provided by the National Transportation Safety Board

A preliminary report by federal investigators on last year's deadly train derailment in New York does not draw any conclusions about what caused the wreck.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued the brief report Tuesday.

It has no major revelations about what happened when the Metro-North commuter train went off the tracks in the Bronx Dec. 1, killing four and injuring dozens.

The report restates previous findings that the train was traveling at 82 mph on a curve that had a 30 mph speed limit. It also repeats that no mechanical problems have been found.

Representatives of the train's engineer have said he may have lost focus at the controls. The preliminary report doesn't address that issue.

An NTSB spokesman says new information and a conclusion are probably months away.

To read the full report, click here.



