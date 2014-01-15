Firefighters rescue dog stuck on ice

Two firefighters in Essex are being credited with saving a dog's life after the animal got stuck on the ice.

Crews were called out to Mill Pond along Main Street in the Centerbrook section of town around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after the dog became trapped on the thin ice.

Two Essex firefighters were able to make their way quickly out onto the ice and pulled the dog to safety.

There is no word on the dog's conation at this time.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.