UConn president takes issue with coach's comment

The president of the University of Connecticut is taking issue with public comments from a member of the school's new football staff.

Ernest Jones, hired as a running backs coach and director of player engagement, told The Hartford Courant in a story published Saturday that he and others are going to make sure UConn's players understand that, "Jesus Christ should be in the center of our huddle."

President Susan Herbst said in a statement Tuesday that all students must feel welcome and employees at the public school cannot appear to endorse any particular religion.

She says Athletic Director Warde Manuel and new football coach Bob Diaco agree, and have made that clear to the staff.

Diaco and Jones both come to Connecticut from Notre Dame, a private Roman Catholic University.

