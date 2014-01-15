15 Minute Bouillabaisse with Prudence

15-minute Bouillabaisse (Fish Stew)

with Prudence Sloane



This is what I call a "larder" dish - All the ingredients are canned, bottled or frozen. I purchase fish when on sale and freeze it for just this kind of dish. The stock is so simple yet tastes complex. Use the base of the sauce and add whatever vegetables you have, i.e. canned rinsed beans, cooked rice, or pasta can replace the couscous. Make it yours! Fish courtesy of City Fish, Wethersfield. www.cfishct.com

Serves 2 (can be easily doubled)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

14 oz can diced tomatoes in juice

¼ cup white wine

½ cup clam juice

½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves or ¼ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

¼ teaspoon black pepper to taste

8-12 oz white fish such as, cod, haddock, tilapia, catfish, monk

¼ cup frozen peas

2 tablespoons couscous

Directions:

In a medium saucepan over low heat cook the garlic in the olive oil for a minute or until soft but not browned. Add the tomatoes, wine, clam juice, thyme and pepper. Simmer for 3-5 minutes. Add the fish, peas and couscous. Lower the heat to very low, cover and gently simmer for 5 minutes or until the fish and couscous are cooked.