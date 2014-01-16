Chicken and Pasta with Chef Stef

Visit Chef Stef's YouTube Channel for more great recipes!



Creamy Chicken, Basil and Tomato Pasta

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

4 Chicken Breasts

2 TBS of Olive Oil

1 TSP Salt

1 TSP Pepper

1 LB Pasta

1 Yellow Onion

4 TBS Fresh Basil

2 Cups of Fresh Tomatoes (diced)

¾ Cup of Heavy Cream

½ Cup of Parmesan Cheese

Directions:

1. Put water for the pasta in your pot to boil. Dice the onion, tomatoes, and basil and cut the chicken into small pieces.

2. When water is boiling, put 2 tablespoons of olive in a large skillet. Add onions and sauté.

3. Put your pasta in the pot. Add chicken to the skillet and add the salt and pepper. If it looks a bit dry, add some extra olive oil.

4. When the chicken is almost cooked, add the tomatoes. Cook for a minute, then add the basil and mix.

5. If you want a healthier meal, eat as is! If you would like to, add the heavy cream and parmesan cheese to your chicken. Cook on medium heat. As soon as it boils, turn your heat off, mix the pasta in, and enjoy!