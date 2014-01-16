Dozens displaced after wall collapse at Meriden building

Dozens of people were displaced after a wall partially collapsed at a Meriden building on Wednesday morning, and now officers are keeping watch over the condemned building to ensure looters don't get in.

"Around 8:30 the fire department came and started knocking on doors," said Adela Torres, who was a tenant, "telling us to get out and we had no choice but to wrap up babies and go."

Firefighters said everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported. City officials said it was a wall in the rear of the building that collapsed.

The building had 18 apartments that were occupied with between 50 and 60 people, according to fire officials. There were a few businesses on the first floor as well.

Now many families said they have been displaced.

"They keep saying everything is being fixed, this is being redone," said Ramona Torres, who was also forced out of her apartment.

The people displaced by the collapse are being assisted by the city and have been given emergency shelter at this time. It could take weeks before the people are allowed back in their homes, city officials said.

While residents were finding other places to stay, our Channel 3 Eyewitness News camera caught police catching potential looters. Police said they found at least two people roaming around the off-limits area, and both were cited and released to their parents.

Resident Nevada Anderson said the possibility of someone trying to cash in on another person's misfortune is pretty low.

"That's the problem with everyone these days," she said. "You're nothing but a quick buck to somebody. You don't even have a name."

Officials said it will be weeks before the building is fixed and for the partially collapsed wall to be replaced.

