PD: Ex-student went to Connecticut school with gun

Connecticut police say they arrested a 21-year-old man for bringing a gun to his former high school.

Maurice Keys of West Haven was charged Tuesday with gun crimes, trespassing and interfering with police. He's detained on $250,000 bail.

Police say Keys went to New Horizons School on New Haven on Tuesday morning and asked to talk with the principal. Authorities say a school security guard did a pat-down and felt a gun in Keys' pocket. No shots were fired.

Police say Keys ran away, but was arrested nearby. It's not clear why he had the gun.

A message was left Thursday for Keys' public defender.

Security at city high schools was increased this week after a student was shot in the hand outside another school Monday night.

