Connecticut health exchange enrolled 86,000 so far

Access Health CT, the state's health insurance marketplace, says it has so far enrolled 86,000 people in private health care plans and Medicaid since open enrollment began in October.

Chief Executive Kevin Counihan said Thursday the exchange is adding 500 to 1,000 enrollees a day and is on track for meeting or exceeding a goal of enrolling 100,000 people once open enrollment ends on March 31.

Of those 86,000, 52 percent signed up for private coverage and 49 percent for government-funded Medicaid.

Access Health CT is expecting another enrollment surge at the end of March. Chief Operating Officer Peter Van Loon said efforts are underway to address lengthy wait times for the call center. He said the vendor is increasing staff from 100 to 300.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.