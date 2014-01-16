UConn reports 10 percent increase in applications

The University of Connecticut says it saw a 10 percent jump in applications for enrollment from high school seniors this year.

The school says more than 29,500 students applied by Wednesday's due date. That is more than double the number of applications school received back in 2001.

The school says the pool of applicants also has higher SAT scores and more diversity than previous classes.

The school says areas that is has targeted for growth, such as engineering, business, digital media, and allied health sciences all saw large increases in interest from applicants.

UConn plans to begin notifying students with offers of admissions starting March 1.

The school, which has an undergraduate enrollment of more than 17,500 students on its main campus, expects to admit about 3,500 freshmen this year.

