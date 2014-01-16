Kansas father says school's sex ed poster is too mature for his 13-year-old daughter

A father in Kansas says a sex ed poster used in his 13-year-old daughter's class is too risqué, but school officials say it's all part of the district-approved curriculum.

Late last week, Mark Ellis's 13 year-old daughter showed him a picture of this poster.

"Why would you put it in front of 13 year-old students," Ellis said.



Ellis said he thought the poster, which lists things like oral sex and grinding, might've been a prank until he contacted the school principal and was told it was a teaching material.

"The poster that you reference is actually part of our middle school health and science materials. And so it is a part of our district-approved curriculum," said Leigh Anne Neal with Shawnee Mission School District. "However the item is meant to be part of a lesson, and so certainly as a standalone poster without the context of a teacher led discussion, I could see that there might be some cause for concern."

But Ellis said he is now concerned that what's on this poster is being taught to his 13 year-old in school.

"Who approved this? You know this had to pass through enough hands that someone should have said hey wait a minute these are 13 year old kids," Ellis said.

Neal said the poster needs to be viewed in the context of a bigger curriculum, which she calls abstinence based for students in middle school.

"The curriculum is part of it aligns with national standards around those topics, and it's part of our curriculum in the school district," Neal said.



But Ellis thinks if that's the case, the curriculum needs to change.

"This has nothing to do with abstinence or sexual reproduction actually a lot of these things," Ellis said. "I would like to see that this particular portion of the curriculum is removed from the school."

And if the curriculum doesn't change, Ellis plans to remove his daughter from the sexual education classes.

