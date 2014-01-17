This Friday with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Visit YesWeCoupon.com for more savings!



**Coupon Inserts: There is only 1 insert this week. 1 SmartSource

Retail:

Savers in Newington is offering 50% off the entire store on Monday Jan 20th and

Get FREE Admission to National State Parks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Great FREE day to spend with the family!

Drug Stores:

There are a bunch of freebies at Walgreens this week!--

-h+care medicated hemorrhoid wipes 54 pk $7 get $7 Register Reward

-i-cool hot flash relief cloths 30 pk $6 get $6 Register Reward

-rescue pastilles 1.7 oz $6 get $6 Register Reward

-topricin foot cream 4 oz $10 get $10 Reward

CVS-

Make sure to scan your card at the magic coupon center and get a coupon for $5 off 15 cosmetics purchase. This coupon matches up great with a bunch of makeup sales this week including:

Revlon, Maybelline, Covergirl, and Neutrogena!

Covergirl – spend $15 get $5 ExtraCare buck

Revlon – Spend $12 get $4 ExtraCare buck

Maybelline – spend $12 get $4 ECB

Neutrogena – Buy 2 get $6 ECB

Grocery Stores:

Shop rite-This weekend is a great weekend to shop! There are tons of ways to earn money off your next order! Deals such as spend $20 get back a coupon for $10 of your next purchase including Game Day party platters, Kelloggs, SC Johnson, and Unilever products! Plus, they are still running their Can Can sale so it's a great time to stock up!