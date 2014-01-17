Cooking with “K” and Boddler Bites

Visit Boddler Bites for more great recipes!



No Fail Kale Chips

Ingredients:

1 bunch organic kale leaves (washed, pat very dry)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Pinches of sea salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Rip leaves off kale stems. Toss kale with olive oil and sea salt on baking sheet. Spread out in single layer on cookie sheet. You will need two cookie sheets.

Bake approximately 15 minutes until edges are lightly browned but not burnt. Enjoy!

Shut the Front Door Nutty Kale Cookies

Ingredients:

½ ripe avocado

½ cup coconut palm sugar

1 cup natural/organic peanut butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 cup shredded organic kale (use food processor)

1 cup oats

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mash avocado. Using mixer, beat in sugar and peanut butter until smooth. Add egg and vanilla and mix until well blended. Mix in remaining ingredients. Form into balls on parchment lined or greased cookie sheet. Press lightly with back of fork. Bake 9-10 minutes.

Makes approx. 2 dozen cookies.



