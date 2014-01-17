Metal detectors to be installed at State Capitol

Connecticut's State Capitol Police say they plan to install metal detectors and package scanners at the Capitol and Legislative Office Building.

The devices are expected to be up and running soon after the start of the 2014 legislative session, which opens on Feb. 5.

While metal detectors and scanners are already in place at many state buildings near the Capitol, they've only been used occasionally by the State Capitol Police. For example, they were installed temporarily last January when the General Assembly held a public hearing on gun violence and gun control measures in the wake of the Newtown school shooting.

A 2011 state and federal security assessment recommended a weapons detection system and stricter protocols. Capitol police then visited neighboring state Capitols where metal detectors are already being used.

