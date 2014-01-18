Arrest in Manchester arson homicide

The following photo of Steven Durdek was provided by the Manchester Police Department.

Manchester Police have arrested a suspect in connection a January murder and arson fire.

The fire which occurred in an apartment on Park Street in Manchester killed Sarah Jaqueline Kelloway, 56, of Manchester.

Steven Durdek, 21, of Manchester, was arrested Friday and charged with felony murder, arson, tampering with physical evidence and burglary.



According to police, crews found Kelloway, in an apartment on the third floor at 52 Park Street.

Fire officials said he fire was knocked down quickly and it was contained to the third floor.

The house was a former mansion which was converted into three apartments. The building was up to code and fire escapes are present. Officials said the owner on the first floor smelled smoke and called 911.



Crews responded to the house shortly before 5 a.m. and remain on scene investigating. Police said to expect detours as several roads in the area are closed as a result of the fire.

Firefighters battled a heavy smoke condition upon arrival, and found very little fire.



Durdek is being held on $1,000,000 bond and will appear in Manchester Superior Court on February 18, 2014.



