Mystic Seaport seeks stowaway for whaling ship

Mystic Seaport is looking for a stowaway for its restored 19th century whaling ship.

Whoever is hired will sail with the Charles W. Morgan ship next summer on visits to ports across New England.

The stowaway will receive a stipend and will share the experience through videos and blog posts.

The museum in Mystic has spent four years restoring the ship that was built in 1841.

The Morgan's last voyage ended in 1921 and is the world's only surviving wooden whaling ship.

The ship was launched by Mystic Seaport in July and will visit ports in Boston, New Bedford, New London, Newport and Provincetown next year. It will sail with a mission to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the oceans and its species.

