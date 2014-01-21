Man who survived fall moved to NY hospital

Police in Connecticut say a man who survived a 10-story fall from an apartment building in Stamford has been moved to a hospital in New York for treatment.

Stamford police Lt. Diedrich Hohn told The Advocate newspaper that the 30-year-old man has been moved from Stamford Hospital to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y., which has a Level 1 trauma unit that can treat complex injuries.

Authorities haven't named the man. They say he fell 10 stories onto a parked car at the Royal Pavilion apartment building Friday, broke both his elbows and shattered his pelvis. Police say his pelvis needs extensive reconstruction.

Police say there were no signs of foul play and it appears the man jumped. They say he remains under sedation and can't speak yet.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Pres.. All rights reserved.

