Man who survived fall moved to NY hospital

Police in Connecticut say a man who survived a 10-story fall from an apartment building in Stamford has been moved to a hospital in New York for treatment.
Stamford police Lt. Diedrich Hohn told The Advocate newspaper that the 30-year-old man has been moved from Stamford Hospital to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y., which has a Level 1 trauma unit that can treat complex injuries.
Authorities haven't named the man. They say he fell 10 stories onto a parked car at the Royal Pavilion apartment building Friday, broke both his elbows and shattered his pelvis. Police say his pelvis needs extensive reconstruction.
Police say there were no signs of foul play and it appears the man jumped. They say he remains under sedation and can't speak yet.
Copyright 2014 The Associated Pres.. All rights reserved.
Interstate 91 southbound was partially closed in Enfield because of a rollover crash.More >
Interstate 91 southbound was partially closed in Enfield because of a rollover crash.More >
A motorcycle rider died in a crash in Bloomfield on Friday.More >
A motorcycle rider died in a crash in Bloomfield on Friday.More >
Fire destroyed a two-family home in New Britain on Friday morning.More >
Fire destroyed a two-family home in New Britain on Friday morning.More >
The Plainfield Police department arrested two juveniles on Thursday after concerning videos were posted on social media.More >
The Plainfield Police department arrested two juveniles on Thursday after concerning videos were posted on social media.More >
Wethersfield police assisted Hartford officers in the search for a man who is considered dangerous on Friday morning.More >
Wethersfield police assisted Hartford officers in the search for a man who is considered dangerous on Friday morning.More >
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and died late Thursday night.More >
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and died late Thursday night.More >
Turning the driver's exam room into a drive-thru is not a great way to start.More >
Turning the driver's exam room into a drive-thru is not a great way to start.More >
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >